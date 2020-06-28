Lockdown will not be lifted completely after June 30: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said the lockdown will not be completely lifted after June 30.
While addressing the state, Uddhav Thackeray said, "The lockdown is till June 30. What is going to happen after June 30? We have to keep the word 'lockdown' aside. But after June 30, will lockdown be lifted? Lockdown will not be lifted completely after June 30. However there will be relaxations. We are walking on the edge. We are opening services only to revive the stopped economic cycle. I have left it to the administration to take decision whether or not to re-impose lockdown depending on the ground reality," he said.
Addressing the complaints he has received from farmers about fake seeds, the CM said stern action will be taken against those duping the farmers. "We have got some complaints from Marathwada and Vidarbha regarding seeds. This is unfortunate. We are taking a serious note of this. Strict action will be taken against those who have cheated our farmers," Thackeray said.
Speaking about loan waiver, which was promised to the farmers before the elections, he said, “The process to waive off farm loans has been delayed due to the model code of conduct during local body elections and COVID-19 pandemic in Maharashtra. Now, we have decided to write off loans of the remaining farmers.”
Dahi Handi is celebrated with much fanfare across the state every year. But, owing to the pandemic, the celebration has been cancelled this year. Thanking the mandals for taking the decision the CM said, "I thank all the Dahi Handi mandals for taking the decision to cancel the celebrations. They took voluntary decisions and did not ask the government about it. I appreciate their efforts and support."
Touching upon Ganesh festival which follows the Dahi Handi celebration, Thackeray said, "I appeal the pandal to adhere to restrict the idol height at 4 feet only. There will be no processions on arrival of the deity and on visarjan."
Thackeray also thanked people of all religions for scaling down festival celebrations amid the pandemic. "I want to thank people of all religions. Everyone has, keeping in mind the times we live in, scaled down on celebrations," he said.
Thackeray also made an appeal cured coronavirus patients to come forward and to donate plasma. He said plasma therapy has been proving useful in COVID-19 treatment and is a huge boon for the ones who are seeking treatment.
He also refuted rumours of shortage of medicines. "We are not lagging behind on any treatment. Name the medicine, we have it and are using them for our patients. But, the state government needs permission from the centre to use certain medicines," he said.
Maharashtra Chief Minister also said he will be visiting Pandharpur on Ashadi Ekadashi. "I will go to Pandharpur on the auspicious day of Ashadi Ekadashi and will pray for freedom from this virus. I remember, in 2010 I visited Pandharpur during the celebrations to take aerial photos. And, I was overwhelmed seeing the devotion of the Warkaris," Thackeray said.
