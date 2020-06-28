Lockdown will not be lifted completely after June 30: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said the lockdown will not be completely lifted after June 30.

While addressing the state, Uddhav Thackeray said, "The lockdown is till June 30. What is going to happen after June 30? We have to keep the word 'lockdown' aside. But after June 30, will lockdown be lifted? Lockdown will not be lifted completely after June 30. However there will be relaxations. We are walking on the edge. We are opening services only to revive the stopped economic cycle. I have left it to the administration to take decision whether or not to re-impose lockdown depending on the ground reality," he said.

Addressing the complaints he has received from farmers about fake seeds, the CM said stern action will be taken against those duping the farmers. "We have got some complaints from Marathwada and Vidarbha regarding seeds. This is unfortunate. We are taking a serious note of this. Strict action will be taken against those who have cheated our farmers," Thackeray said.

Speaking about loan waiver, which was promised to the farmers before the elections, he said, “The process to waive off farm loans has been delayed due to the model code of conduct during local body elections and COVID-19 pandemic in Maharashtra. Now, we have decided to write off loans of the remaining farmers.”