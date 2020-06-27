145 flights have brought home 22,251 passengers under Vande Bharat Mission: Maha CM Uddhav Thackeray

Vande Bharat Mission, meant for the repatriation of Indians from around the world amid the COVID-19 pandemic, has brought 22,251 passengers to Mumbai, informed Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Taking to Twitter, Thackeray said that 145 flights have brought home 22,251 passengers. "Of these 8,070 passengers are from Mumbai; 7,686 from other districts; 6,495 from other States. By July 1, another 26 flights will land in Mumbai," he added.