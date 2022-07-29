FPJ Exclusive: Shinde-Fadnavis govt recognises International Finance and Business Centre situated on 200 hectares in BKC

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis | (PTI Photo)

In a significant development, the Eknath Shinde led government on Friday issued an order to formally recognise the International Finance and Business Centre (IFBC) situated on 200 hectares of land in the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC). This will remove all the legal, technical and procedural hurdles faced by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority in attracting investments from and outside the country. The state urban development department sources have clarified that the IFBC should not be mixed with the much debated International Finance Centre (IFC). The Centre in 2018 had already conveyed that it cannot approve the special economic zone for the proposed IFC as BKC plot did not qualify for the same; it did not have 50 hectares of contiguous land required under the SEZ Act.

A senior officer from the urban development department told the Free Press Journal, ‘’With the government’s decision to declare IFBC on 200 hectares of land in G G-N, G-Txt and E blocks in the BKC, its potential will be further exploited in a speedy manner. Apart from monetisation of land, the domestic and foreign investments will be attracted further. MMRDA can now comfortably address legal, technical and procedural issues raised by the investors.’’ He said that ‘’The approval of the Maharashtra State Industrial Policy-1993 announced by the state government on April 22, 1993 to the IFBC/Financial Business Area is being maintained by this order.’’ He clarified that although the decision was taken way back in 1993 a formal order was not issued that was done today.

‘’In accordance with the orders and policies of the State Government regarding the development of BKC as an IFBC, State Bank of India, Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Canara Bank, Dena Bank, Punjab National Bank, Income Tax, Reserve India's reputed financial institutions like Bank of India, NABARD, National Stock Exchange (NSE) and other international institutions as well as the offices of World Financial Institutions are established. Currently, the Bandra Kurla complex has developed into a major international finance and trade center in India,’’ reads the government order.

Further, BKC's E Block has already been developed with major financial institutions like Reserve Bank of India, Income Tax Department, Sales Tax. ‘’The allotment of land was made in IFBC in Bandra Kurla complex as per Land Disposal Policy-1977 to financial institutions, leading Indian and foreign companies, Information, data processing, computer and telecommunication organizations, Trade and business organizations, Regulatory authorities, Business and Business Organizations, Regulatory Authorities, and Business Support Services,’’ it adds.

The government’s decision came days after it cleared Rs 60,000 crore debt to be raised by MMRDA for various infrastructure projects and also gave approval for handing over of the 4.2 hectare land for the construction of underground terminal and tunnel for the bullet train. Thereafter, the National High Speed Rail Corporation (NHSRC) has invited bids for the design and construction of underground terminus at BKC. ‘’It is not just a coincidence that since the change in the government the pending issues with regard to recognising BKC as IFBC and handing over land to NHSRC were sorted out. This will boost investment in BKC as well in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region and in Maharashtra in general,’’ said another officer.