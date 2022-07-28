e-Paper Get App

Eknath Shinde asks MMRDA to speed up road development projects & complete road repairs on war footing

FPJ Political BureauUpdated: Thursday, July 28, 2022, 10:32 PM IST
Chief Minister Eknath Shinde | (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday directed the administration to speed up the construction of various road projects in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). Amid rising accidents due to potholes and traffic jams, CM asked the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) to take road repair works on war footing and provide immediate relief to the public.

Shinde asked the MMRDA to take immediate measures to reduce traffic congestion in the region caused due to the construction of a new International Airport, warehouses, logistic centres, container and truck terminals.

CM said that the Vasai-Virar Multimodal Corridor will greatly reduce the traffic congestion in the Bhiwandi-Kalyan-Dombivli-Ulhasnagar area and along with this the development of that area will also get a boost. He asked the MMRDA to complete on fast track roads and bridges in Thane, Thane coastal road.

