FPJ Exclusive: Navi Mumbai Property Expo 2025 Showcases Airport-Led Growth, Housing And Infrastructure Push | VIDEO

Navi Mumbai, Dec 13: With the inauguration of Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) and several connectivity projects progressing across the region, Navi Mumbai’s real estate market is seeing renewed traction. Against this backdrop, the 24th Navi Mumbai Property Expo 2025 opened yesterday at the CIDCO Exhibition Centre in Vashi, bringing together developers, authorities and homebuyers on a common platform.



Homes From ₹20 Lakh To ₹20 Crore

Organised by the Builders Association of Navi Mumbai (CREDAI-BANM), the four-day expo (December 12–15) features over 50 developers and more than 500 residential, commercial, township and luxury projects, with prices ranging from ₹20 lakh to ₹20 crore.

The Free Press Journal spoke to civic officials, industry representatives and developers at the venue to understand how airport-led infrastructure and policy planning are shaping buyer interest and project launches in Navi Mumbai.

Infra push reshaping Navi Mumbai: NMMC Commissioner to FPJ

Speaking to The Free Press Journal at the venue, Navi Mumbai Municipal Commissioner Kailas Shinde said the city’s rapid growth is being supported by structured planning across housing, infrastructure and environmental management.

When asked about steps taken by the NMMC to promote affordable housing, Shinde said that greenfield developments include affordable and inclusive housing components.He added that the reconstruction of older CIDCO-built homes measuring 180 to 200 sq ft also falls under the affordable housing category.

With Navi Mumbai’s population at around 18 lakh, Shinde said water supply and core infrastructure planning have already been completed. “We have also initiated a waste-to-energy project that will ensure the city’s entire waste is processed. No additional dumping sites will be required, and the Turbhe dumping ground will be fully reclaimed,” he said.

Highlighting ongoing infrastructure works, the commissioner said the civic body is constructing new flyovers and road networks, while multiple regional connectivity projects — including Metro Line 8 (Gold Line), the Thane–NMIA elevated corridor, the Kharghar–Turbhe Tunnel Link Road, and water transport initiatives — are expected to further strengthen Navi Mumbai’s position as a key growth centre within the MMR.

Runway To The Future’ Theme Mirrors Airport-Led Growth

The expo was themed “Navi Mumbai: Runway to the Future,” underscoring the pivotal role of the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) in reshaping the region’s real estate landscape.

“The plane has already landed at BANM,” said Mahesh Patel, Joint Secretary, CREDAI-BANM.

“Our theme reflected the airport’s impact. From small-ticket homes to large luxury residences, all categories were represented.”

“Earlier, people came here because Mumbai was congested. Today, they come by choice, driven by infrastructure, planning and lifestyle,” said Rasik Chauhan, President, CREDAI-BANM.

Strong Developer Participation

Several developers used the platform to launch and showcase new projects across nodes such as Airoli, Taloja, Panvel, Ulwe, Dronagiri and Kharghar.

Ashesh Gami of GAMI Group said the expo offered a strong opportunity for buyers, with projects priced between ₹35 lakh and ₹11–12 crore.

Madhu Bathija, Chairman, Paradise Group, said the company presented four new projects, including ultra-luxury offerings in Kharghar.

“Our focus was on premium living with connectivity to the airport and township-level amenities,” he said.

CIDCO Housing Scheme Draws Attention

CIDCO has also set up a dedicated stall at the expo, where visitors can access information on its housing schemes, ongoing development projects and infrastructure initiatives across Navi Mumbai.

CIDCO also highlighted its 4,508 tenements offered on a first-come, first-serve basis, without any lottery.

“This scheme is meant for the common citizen,” said Priya Ratambe, Public Relations Officer, CIDCO.

“Buyers can directly select flats online. Locations like Ghansoli, Kharghar and Dronagiri received strong interest, especially due to connectivity via the MTHL.”

