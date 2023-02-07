FPJ Exclusive: Drones to scan fishing activities off Maharashtra coast, Department of Fisheries invites firms

representative image | Photo: AFP

Fishing activity off Maharashtra coastline will be under aerial surveillance sans humans as the Department of Fisheries plan to keep a vigil using drones.

The department has invited firms providing such services through an expression of interest.

Drones will also detect illegal fishing vessels

As per the document, the objective will be to control, monitor and track the movements or activities of the fishing vessels. The drone will also detect, track and identify illegal, unauthorised fishing vessels. In case of any suspected vessel being tracked, the control room monitoring the feed will alert the security agencies. Using drones, they may also track and analyse the route and distance of fishing vessels from the fishing jetties dotting the state.

The aim is to closely monitor, control and manage fisheries activities of both authorised as well as unauthorised fishing vessels, so as to effectively reduce illegal and unregulated fishing along the 720 km Maharashtra’s coastline. The state’s coastline has a total of seven districts, namely, Palghar, Thane, Mumbai Suburban, Mumbai City, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg.

Only 15% fishing vessels have tracking devices

As of August 2022, there are 21,423 fishing vessels in Maharashtra, of which 17,460 are mechanised and balance 3,963 are non-mechanised fishing vessels. Only 15% of them have tracking devices installed that help the coastal security agencies to monitor them.

Additionally, sharing of the information generated from drones with the Coast Guard, Coastal Police and other government organisations will be of advantage and help in the interest of national security.

The authority is also of the view that by roping in technology, they will also be able to update their existing data and understand the fishing patterns for assessments near closed areas, restricted zones, during monsoon and fishing ban period.

