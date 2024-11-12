FPJ Exclusive: CM Eknath Shinde Speaks On Cordial Coalition Dynamics, Modi Magic & Upcoming Maharashtra Assembly Elections

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Along With Deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis & Ajit Pawar | X

Mumbai: Ever since he was sworn in as the chief minister of Maharashtra on June 30, 2022 at the end of an edge-of-the-seat political drama spread across three states, Eknath Shinde (60) has assumed a much larger-than-life political persona. As a leader of the undivided Shiv Sena, he had to be perforce under the shadow of Uddhav Thackeray. But not anymore. He has grown politically by leaps and bounds. Even though he had only 36 MLAs under his belt against the BJP's 105 MLAs, when he pulled down the MVA government led by Uddhav Thackeray he generated sufficient confidence in himself in the minds of the BJP top brass to anoint him as the CM.

Since then he has played his cards so shrewdly as to emerge as the face of the Maha Yuti. Today, the BJP is dependent on his leadership a good deal to steer the coalition to victory in the assembly elections slated for November 20. Even though the strike rate of the Shiv Sena (Shinde) was good in the Lok Sabha polls, the BJP's performance was a disaster with the number of its MPs dropping from 23 to a mere nine.

In between his hectic electioneering schedule Shinde spoke to the FPJ exclusively on a bright Tuesday morning. Excerpts:

What are the three major decisions of your government which you feel will stand you in good stead in the upcoming elections?

We had taken a slew of decisions which have placed Maharashtra on a solid foundation of development. The earlier MVA government had a negative mind-set and stopped several development works. This included Metro railway in Mumbai, coastal road, Bullet train project, Aarey car shed, Samruddhi Marg, Jal Shivar Yojana, which was aimed at providing precious water to rural people, Wadhavan port, Atal Setu and others. We revived each and every one of them and commissioned most of the projects. In fact, we have expanded the scope of some of these projects. For example, we have decided to have an airport in Palghar district which will vastly benefit those using Wadhavan port. The Navi Mumbai airport will also be commissioned soon. All these projects will provide direct and indirect employment to lakhs of youths. Maharashtra is now racing ahead and no one can stop it anymore.

We have started implementing the water grid project in Marathwada which will be a game changer for millions of farmers who are repeatedly facing drought. Road infrastructure is being developed in such a way that a person can reach his destination within six hours anywhere in Maharashtra.

What about the multi-billion dollar Nanar oil refinery and Jaitapur atomic power projects which were opposed by the earlier government? What have you done to revive these projects which hold the promise of boosting the state's economy in general and that of Konkan in particular in a big way?

Both are crucial projects and we are committed to them. But we wish to take the local people into complete confidence before moving further. Hectic consultations are being held by our officials and others with the local people and once consensus is evolved we will go ahead with these projects. Ours is a people-friendly government.

How has been your experience working at the head of a coalition government with deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar?

Our relationship is cordial and is actuated by our intense desire to lead Maharashtra on the path of greater development and welfare. Both are experienced leaders. The Ladki Bahin Yojana has overshadowed other welfare schemes by its sheer success. But other schemes like the scholarship schemes for students have proved to be big game changers. Women and youth are feeling empowered and are realising that the Maha Yuti government means business. These schemes have generated tremendous goodwill for our government.

Do you think the Modi magic is still at work? Will it help in the assembly elections?

That magic will certainly work. Modi has rightly emerged as a world leader and is highly respected globally. Since 2014 when he first assumed office, he has been leading the nation on the path of unprecedented development. His achievements in a vast array of fields are tremendous and have won global recognition. The opposition may say anything. But, the fact is that Modi has democratically become the prime minister for the third consecutive time. He is truly the tallest leader of the country and under his leadership we will definitely win the upcoming assembly elections. I have absolutely no doubt on that score.

In what way the Maratha reservation agitation will affect the outcome of the polls?

Marathas have realised that our government is committed to their welfare. We have already passed a law for their reservation without disturbing the quota of other castes. The work of issuing kunbi certificates too has been taken up. A whole lot of welfare schemes for the community, including in the field of education, are being implemented. The opposition is only paying lip service whereas we are doing substantial work for the welfare of the community.

Rahul Gandhi and other opposition leaders are once again floating the narrative (as they did during the Lok Sabha polls) of the Constitution is in danger. Won't it affect the prospects of the Maha Yuti in the assembly elections also?

The people have realised that the narrative promoted by Rahul Gandhi and persons like him during the Lok Sabha polls are totally fake. What moral right does Rahul Gandhi have to talk about the Constitution when his party, the Congress, twice defeated Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, the architect of our Constitution, in Lok Sabha elections? But then Rahul is known for telling lies. He went to the U.S.A. and told a white lie that Sikhs are not safe in India. Can anything be farther from the truth? The Sikhs are a highly respected community who are an integral part of our nation. Rahul even said India is not a nation. The people will not tolerate such statements and will give a fitting reply in the elections. We will definitely be returned to power.