Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: From Eknath Shinde To Amin Patel, Veteran MLAs From MMR Push For Historic Consecutive Victories

Mumbai: With the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections fast approaching, many sitting Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) from the state are aiming for consecutive victories. In the 288-member Assembly, a total of 151 MLAs are eyeing for a third or more-term in the upcoming elections.

Several MLAs from the Mumbai & surrounding regions, also known as the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), are also aiming to secure consecutive victories for a third or more than third term in their Assembly constituencies. For these MMR-based legislators, achieving victory is not just about personal accomplishment but also a validation of the impact they have had on the lives of Mumbaikars in their respective constituencies.

Challenges In MMR

In a region as dynamic as the MMR, where every neighbourhood comes with its unique set of challenges, these leaders are hoping to leverage their record of public service to win the trust of the city’s voters for another term.

MMR’s political and social landscape requires its MLAs to balance development with the diverse needs of their constituencies. From managing the pressures of rapid urbanization to ensuring healthcare, infrastructure and environmental sustainability, the job of a MLA is multifaceted.

Those aiming for a consecutive win more than twice, must not only showcase their achievements but also address any criticisms and unmet promises from previous terms. With residents of MMR increasingly vocal about issues like housing, traffic congestion and pollution, these leaders have a crucial task in framing their past contributions and future plans in a way that resonates with the city’s growingly aware and scrutinizing electorate.

Party Support & Social Media Outreach

In the high-stakes arena of MMR’s political battles, party backing can make a crucial difference. Whether it’s the BJP or the Shiv Sena and the NCP, especially after the recent split in both parties, party support in terms of resources, strategic backing and outreach efforts can tip the scales for a candidate.

This factor, combined with the rise of social media as a powerful engagement tool in the city, has added new layers to campaigning. Today’s electorate, particularly in MMR’s urban areas, is more inclined toward leaders who not only deliver on-ground results but are also responsive online, addressing issues in real-time and engaging directly with the public.

Here are 10 Key MLAs in Mumbai & surrounding regions eyeing for third or more times win in their Assembly constituencies:

Eknath Shinde

Eknath Shinde, the current Chief Minister and a leader of the Shiv Sena, represents the Kopri-Pachpakhadi constituency in Thane, and his influence extends well into Mumbai. Shinde has represented the seat three times consecutively since its formation since 2009. He is keen to win the seat securing his fourth term in the upcoming elections

Shinde has spearheaded several large infrastructure projects in the region, including metro expansions and the Thane Coastal Road, aiming to alleviate the commuting strains for Mumbaikars who travel from Thane. While his BJP alliance has stirred some controversy among Shiv Sena loyalists, his focus on regional development has strengthened his popularity. Shinde will be facing the nephew of his own mentor Anand Dighe in the upcoming elections.

Pratap Sarnaik

Pratap Sarnaik, representing the Ovala-Majiwada constituency on the fringes of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, has played a major role in the area’s infrastructural development, which is crucial given the rapid urban growth here. Representing the seat since 2009, the CM-Shinde-led Shiv Sena leader has focused on projects tackling water scarcity, improved road connectivity and addressing the daily traffic woes that Thane-Mumbai commuters face.

His fourth-term campaign is centred on promising further improvements and long-term solutions for Thane’s infrastructure, positioning himself as a leader who understands the unique pressures of being part of Mumbai’s extended suburbs. Sarnaik is facing Shiv Sena UBT's Naresh Manera this time.

Jitendra Awhad

Representing Mumbra-Kalwa, NCP’s Jitendra Awhad has gained respect for his focus on social justice, particularly in areas with high-density and lower-income populations. Known for his housing rights activism and efforts to regularize slums, his approach has struck a chord with marginalized communities in Mumbai’s outskirts.

Awhad is another leader who has been representing the same constituency for three consecutive terms. In a constituency where the major vote-bank is from the Muslim community, Awhad's bid for a fourth term emphasizes continued work on social equity, which has helped him maintain a loyal voter base in Mumbra-Kalwa. Awhad is facing a contest from his rival faction, NCP's Najeeb Mulla during this time's elections.

Sunil Prabhu

Sunil Prabhu, the Shiv Sena UBT MLA from Dindoshi in Mumbai’s western suburbs, has focused on local healthcare, sanitation and waste management, which are pressing issues for suburban Mumbaikars. Prabhu’s pragmatic and consistent approach has made him a well-regarded figure in Dindoshi, securing consecutive wins for him in past two elections.

His third-term campaign highlights these achievements, appealing to voters who prioritize stability and practical solutions to the everyday urban challenges that suburban residents face, such as waste management and access to healthcare facilities. Prabhu will face a strong contender, newly inducted Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam to claim victory in the upcoming elections.

Prakash Phaterphekar

Representing Chembur, Prakash Phaterphekar of the Shiv Sena UBT is seen as a 'new-age' politician who actively engages with youth-centric issues. Chembur, known for its vibrant demographics and active civic scene, has benefited from Phaterphekar’s focus on education, skill development and sports facilities.

Two-time MLA, Phaterphekar's digital-savvy approach, including frequent engagement on social media platforms, appeals to younger Mumbaikars who value transparency and accessibility in their leaders. His campaign for a third term aims to maintain this modern yet grounded connection with his constituents. Phaterphekar will be facing Shinde-led Shiv Sena's Tukaram Kate in the upcoming polls.

R. Tamil Selvan

BJP’s R. Tamil Selvan represents the culturally diverse Sion-Koliwada constituency, an area that reflects the multiplicity of Mumbai’s heritage with its mix of Marathi, Tamil and North Indian communities. Selvan who has secured two consecutive wins in past two elections is eyeing a third term from the constituency. He has focused on fostering unity through development projects that bridge cultural divides while meeting the practical needs of residents.

His emphasis on housing projects, civic improvements and inclusive community engagement resonates with Sion-Koliwada’s residents, who seek both modern amenities and respect for their cultural identity. Selvan is set to contest against Congress leader Ganesh Kumar Yadav in the upcoming polls.

Kalidas Kolambkar

Kalidas Kolambkar, a seasoned politician representing Wadala, is known for his adaptive approach to governance, balancing traditional political values with the evolving demands of urban Mumbai. Kolambkar is among those few MLAs who have a strong political career.

He has never lost any election fought in his life and also holds a record of being elected as an MLA for 8 times straight. This time, the BJP leader is eyeing for a ninth victory to register his name in the record books as the most successful MLA.

Originally from Shiv Sena, then shifting to Congress and finally joining BJP, over the years Kolambkar has concentrated on healthcare, education and infrastructure, addressing Wadala’s specific needs as it grows into a densely populated area. His pragmatic style and long-standing loyalty to his constituents could be crucial in his ninth-term campaign, appealing to voters who seek both continuity and progress in Wadala. Kolambkar is set to fight against Shiv Sena UBT's Shraddha Jadhav for his victory.

Ajay Choudhari

Shiv Sena UBT’s Ajay Choudhari, who represents Shivadi, is dedicated to addressing the infrastructure issues that challenge this industrial and residential area. A two-time MLA from Shivadi, Choudhari's focus on urban redevelopment and flood control resonates well with residents, especially as monsoon flooding remains a frequent concern.

Choudhari’s third-term campaign focuses on progress made in affordable housing and drainage systems, which are crucial in an area like Shivadi. His ability to demonstrate visible progress in these areas is likely to play a central role in his efforts to win another term. Ajay Choudhari will face former Shivadi MLA and MNS leader Bala Nandgaonkar this time.

Mangal Prabhat Lodha

Mangal Prabhat Lodha, a prominent BJP leader and successful real estate developer, represents Malabar Hill, one of Mumbai’s most affluent areas. Lodha has championed regulatory reforms, transparency in real estate, and heritage conservation, appealing to Malabar Hill’s elite residents who prioritize sustainable development.

The BJP leader holds a record of six consecutive victories from the high-profile Assembly seat. As he aims for a seventh term, Lodha’s campaign will likely emphasize his ability to preserve the heritage of South Mumbai while advocating for smart and modern growth, a balance that appeals to the upscale demographic he represents. Lodha will be contesting against Shiv Sena UBT's Bhirulal Jain in the upcoming polls.

Amin Patel

Congress MLA Amin Patel, who represents Mumbadevi, is known for his humanitarian approach. Mumbadevi, a densely populated and socio-economically diverse constituency, benefits from Patel’s strong advocacy for small businesses, healthcare accessibility and minority rights.

The Congress leader, a three-time MLA from the seat is regarded as one of the best MLAs in the Maharashtra Assembly. His campaign for a fourth term emphasizes inclusive growth and community-driven governance, addressing the distinct needs of Mumbadevi’s residents.

Patel’s track record of responding to local issues positions him as a key figure in Congress’s effort to retain influence in Mumbai. Patel is set to contest against former BJP spokesperson and newly inducted Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC, in order to claim his fourth victory.

For these MLAs, a third or more-term victory represents not only personal achievement but also a deeper validation of their work for MMR’s varied and complex constituencies. Each of these leaders must prove their worth through past accomplishments while adapting to a new, more demanding electorate that is aware of its rights and vocal about local issues.