FPJ Excluisve: Stamp duty may double on demerger & amalgamation

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has proposed an increase in stamp duty to Rs 50 crore from the present Rs 25 crore on demerger and amalgamation documents.

This is on the lines of Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu and other governments. The state cabinet meeting on Wednesday is expected to give approval to the proposed in this regard moved by the state revenue department.

A Revenue Department officer told FPJ,’’ The proposed hike in stamp duty on demerger and amalgamation documents is as per section 9 of the Maharashtra Stamp Act, 1958, which empowers the state to reduce, remit or compound duties.