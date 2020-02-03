Maharashtra Home Ministry to conduct inquiry into allegations of 'phone tapping by previous governments'

The Home Department of the Maharashtra government will soon be conducting an inquiry into allegations of "misuse of phone tapping by previous governments."

The state's Home Department has, according to Anil Deshmukh, received many complaints in the last few days from political parties and leaders about the same.

In a statement, Deshmukh said, "This seems to be a very serious issue and hence needs to be attended on priority. The power of keeping phones on surveillance commonly referred to as phone tapping and the authority to take out phone related records like call data record etc. has alleged to have been grossly misused by the authorities specially in the last one year for vested interest and political gain."

Taking to Twitter, the state Home Minister added that this was an abuse of power and "violates right to freedom and privacy as enshrined in the Constitution of India". He also termed it a "national security threat".