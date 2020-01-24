BJP government in Maharashtra had tapped phones of Congress, NCP leaders: Anil Deshmukh

Bhandara: Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Friday said that the previous BJP government in the state had engaged in the tapping of phones of Congress and NCP leaders.

"When the BJP government was in power in Maharashtra, before the general and legislative assembly elections, they tapped phones of NCP and Congress leaders to keep a tab on their activities. They sent their officials to Israel to get the software for phone-tapping. We have started an investigation of the matter," Deshmukh told reporters here.

Earlier today, Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut alleged that a senior leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party had informed him about the tapping of his phone.

"Your phone is being tapped, I have been informed by a senior BJP minister," Raut claimed in a tweet.

Raut also said that he welcomes whoever wants to overhear his conversation.

"I am a disciple of Balsaheb Thackeray. I don't say or do anything behind the curtain. So go ahead with it," he added.