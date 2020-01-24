Mumbai: CBI opposes Indrani's bail plea

Mumbai: The CBI has yet again opposed the bail plea of Indrani Mukerjea, who has been in jail for the past five years in connection with the Sheena Bora murder case. The agency said that Peter Mukerjea’s son Rahul Mukerjea is yet to give his testimony and that he will be revealing the motive of the crime. It stated that Rahul had seen Indrani was in touch with Sheena all the time before he had dropped her to a Chevrolet car outside which Indrani and her driver Shyamvar Rai were standing and, thereafter, she had not returned. Indrani had made a 10-page handwritten bail plea last month calling it her ‘first bail application’ based on merits of the case. She had said that apart from Shyamvar Rai’s claims and the CBI’s allegation against her, there was no evidence to prove the crime. Also, Rai had given different versions before different court and investigating agencies and Rai seemed to have a memory loss during cross-examination by defence advocates and said ‘I do not remember’ over 400 times during cross-examination. She also alleged that the CBI had planted false witnesses as ‘crucial’ ones.