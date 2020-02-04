BMC Budget 2020: Rs 1,500 cr for BEST; introduces subsidies to woo Mumbaikars

Also, to ensure financial stability the BMC aims to reduce the cost per kilometre of operating buses by 15 per cent. Presently, this cost for the BEST is Rs 130, which the BMC aims to bring down to Rs 95.

“Over the last few years, the BEST fleet did not cope with public requirements and this led to a growth in private vehicles, which has led to higher traffic congestion and fuel consumption,” according to the BMC.

BMC commissioner Praveen Pardeshi also asserted that strict conditions of performance have been imposed on the transport body.

“Strict conditions of performance have been imposed on BEST in lieu of these grants. Apart from reducing the cost per kilometre of operations, BEST is also expected to increase revenues through better management of its leased properties and ensure recovery of funds as per the findings of the BMC,” stated Pardeshi on his statement. Presently, 231 buses are being procured on wet lease. By March 2020, 1,240 wet-lease buses are expected to hit the roads. The BMC said, by March, BEST ridership is expected to go up to 45 lakhs which will contribute to 20 per cent of the total share of passengers.

BMC leader of the opposition and BEST committee member Ravi Raja said the proposed budgetary allocation is welcome, as it will ensure the undertaking escalates service order to recoup its losses.