'Not Just Mumbra, We Will Make Entire Maharashtra Green': Statement Of AIMIM Leader Imtiaz Jaleel Sparks Fresh Row | Video

Thane: After the victory in the Thane Municipal Corporation elections, All India Majlis e Ittehadul Muslimeen leader Imtiaz Jaleel has now jumped into the ongoing controversy over the statement made by MIM corporator Sahar Shaikh. "I fully support the statement Sahar Shaikh made. We did not want Sahar to apologize; pressure was put on her," Jaleel made this sensational claim at a press conference in Mumbra held on 24 th January, Friday.

Sahar Shaikh's Statement and Controversy

Sahar Shaikh, who won from ward 30 in the Thane civic polls held on January 15, had said that all future candidates in Mumbra would belong to AIMIM within the next five years. Her statement, delivered after her victory, was aimed at signalling the party’s growing political strength in the Muslim dominated suburb.

However, her remarks quickly drew sharp reactions from the BJP and the Shiv Sena, triggering a war of words. The Mumbra police issued Shaikh a notice under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, terming the comments provocative and cautioning her against making statements that could inflame public sentiments. Defending her, Jaleel accused the Maharashtra police of selective action. He claimed the notice was issued under pressure from a small group of protesters and alleged that leaders from the BJP and Ajit Pawar led NCP routinely make provocative remarks without facing similar consequences.

Verbal Attack on BJP and Kirit Somaiya

"Why are the police, who are igniting a fire over Sahar's statement, silent when Nitesh Rane talks about entering a mosque and beating people up? Is the law different for him? If that 'totla' comes to Mumbra again, we will show his 'blue film' at the junction," he said, indirectly taking a dig at Kirit Somaiya.

“Hindu brothers have also been elected in our party"- AIMIM leader Imtiyaz Jaleel

While responding to the allegations of communalism against MIM, AIMIM leader Jaleel said, "We are moving forward by taking people of all castes and religions along. In Mumbai, we elected Vijay Ubale, a Hindu brother, from a Muslim-majority area and also made him the group leader. Mayur Sarang has been elected from Mumbai. Many of our Hindu candidates have won in 125 seats in the state. Opponents find it difficult to digest this defeat, so they are defaming us."

"Is the color green a terrorist word?" - AIMIM leader Imtiyaz Jaleel

While criticizing Eknath Shinde, Jaleel said, "The Deputy Chief Minister says Thane district is saffron, so how is it wrong if Sahar says Mumbra should be made green? Green is the color of prosperity, is it a terrorist word? We will make the whole of Maharashtra green (AIMIM-) in the coming times."

Meanwhile, he also criticized Navneet Rana's strategy at this time. "First eliminate the green, then we'll see about the blue (Dalits), this is BJP's move," he alleged. Due to Imitiaz Jaleel's aggressive stance, the politics of Mumbra and Thane are likely to heat up further in the coming period.

