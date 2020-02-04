BMC Budget 2020: First-ever tourism department planned

In the first step towards making Mumbai a tourism hub, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), has proposed Rs 183 crore to set up a dedicated department for tourism at the BMC headquarters.

In its annual budget presented on Tuesday, the BMC has said the head of this department will be appointed internally from among the civic officials and the day- to-day activities will be monitored by experts who will report directly to the municipal commissioner and the ministry of tourism, Government of Maharashtra.

As part of an initiative to conserve the heritage structures of the city, the BMC plans to beautify Worli Fort with decorative illumination using energy-efficient LEDs, a display which can be viewed from the Bandra-Worli Sea Link.

In its budget statement, the civic body informed, it is in correspondence with the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and if a No Objection Certificate (NOC) is received, then the project will be completed by FY 2020-21.

The beautification of surrounding areas and gardens of Bandra Fort has also been undertaken and the tendering process is also being completed, the BMC informed.

Besides, a multi-storeyed sports complex will be set up at Ghatkopar and the construction will begin as soon as the tendering process is complete. To promote eco-tourism and water conservation, the civic body has announced it will promote tourism around the water supply reservoirs of the city - Tansa, Vaitarna and Modak Sagar dams. To upgrade infrastructure, hospitality partners will be invited to maintain and manage guest houses on a contract basis. Eco-friendly activities like nature trails, cycling, tourism, bird watching, and camping will also be organised by the hospitality partners at the venues.

Alongside transforming the city and its suburban parts into a tourism hub, the civic body has also given special attention towards documenting the heritage of the city, highlighting the natural history of the city by conserving streets, forts and special monuments.

To sensitise Mumbaikars about the city’s rich and varied history, the proposed tourism department will organise heritage walks and seminars, under the supervision of historians and experts.

Participants and tourists will be taken to spots of utmost historical relevance, where the expert will provide awareness through talks.

The civic body has also proposed a fund of Rs 2 crore to renovate the Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Udyan (Byculla Zoo) and develop a wildlife conservation breeding centre for endangered species.

Developing the seafront is also another key takeaway of the BMC budget. A consulting architect has submitted a scheme for the beautification of the Dadar beach and the project is to be completed by 2021, with a fund of Rs 4 crore being allotted for the same.

Major takeaways

Total provision for modernisation and up-gradation of Byculla Zoo - Rs 80.22 crore

Provision for beautification of rivers, beaches, and Talao - Rs 50 crore