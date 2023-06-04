FPJ Cyber Secure: Woman loses ₹23,000 in parcel fraud

FPJ Cyber Secure | FPJ



The DB Marg Police Station has registered a first information report (FIR) against an unknown person for allegedly duping a 36-year-old woman of ₹23,000 under the pretext of sending a parcel to his friend. According to the FIR registered on June 2, on May 26, the victim Neha Nihata sent a parcel to her friend in Rajasthan. On May 30, she received a call from a person claiming to be an employee of "Anjali Couriers", and asked her to pay ₹5 to ensure "smooth delivery of the package".

Nihata was sent a link where she filled in her details and also shared her PIN number. She also forwarded the link to some other number as it was "directed" by the person on the call. On June 2, the money was deducted from her bank account as she received the text message of the same. The police suspect that the alleged fraudster had gained root access to the victim's phone. The case has been registered under sections 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Information Technology Act.