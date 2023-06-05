FPJ Cyber Secure: Woman Duped Of ₹6.42 Lakh In Online Fraud

Representative Image |

A 32-year-old woman from Andheri was duped of ₹6.42 lakh by cyber fraudsters after being told to download an application that led the money to vanish. According to Andheri Police station, Nidhi Bhuta was supposed to receive ₹200 in Paytm from her company and when she did not receive the amount she found a helpline number on Google and an unknown caller advised her to upgrade the Paytm App and download an app 'Rusk Desk Remote Desktop' to fix the problem.

After downloading the app, Bhuta went on to transfer the money from her Paytm account to the account mentioned by the person. Soon the victim realised that ₹6.42 lakh was transferred from the account in 11 transactions. A police official said that a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code has been registered.