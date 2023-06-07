FPJ Cyber Secure: Teacher Falls Prey to Cybercons, Loses ₹1.53L

FPJ Cyber Secure | FPJ

Mumbai: A 31-year old convent school teacher from Dongri, Anam Mubin Thakur, was cheated of ₹1.53 lakh by cyber fraudsters in a task-based scam. Thakur was offered a remote work opportunity and initially paid ₹105 weekly, which gradually increased upto ₹3,871, for liking and subscribing YouTube channels. As per Thakur’s statement, the tasks were pre-paid and she was told to make new accounts for “trading” and subsequently added to several Telegram groups.

The teacher was then asked to pay ₹3,980 with the promise of receiving amount in multiples. However, she received a penalty of ₹1,03,369 for not completing some task properly. After taking her penalty charge and promising her reimbursement in the upcoming tasks, the fraudsters stopped responding to her calls and messages. By then Thakur had been duped of a total of ₹1,53,680.

The police have registered a complaint and received the contact numbers, bank and telegram accounts of the fraudsters, and though they are looking into the matter, they suspect the chances of recovering the money are slim.