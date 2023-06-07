 FPJ Cyber Secure: Belapur Resident Approached on LinkedIn, Duped Into Buying Chemicals
Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Wednesday, June 07, 2023, 07:57 PM IST
article-image

Belapur: A Belapur resident lost ₹84.75 lakh to cyber fraudsters while becoming a supplier of a fake pharmaceutical company. The 33-year-old victim was forced to buy a particular chemical for a laboratory test before supplying it to the company.

Cyber fraudsters kept increasing the quantity of the chemical for testing and later stopped responding. However, by then, the victim had already transferred ₹84.75 lakh for the chemical.

Victim was approached on social media platform LinkedIn

As per the victim who is also the complainant, he was approached by a woman identified herself as Alis through Linkedin. The woman asked the complainant to become a chemical supplier to her company Imperial Pharmaceutical. She also provided details where a chemical called Vilica alkaoids fx solution can be procured in India for cancer medicine.

article-image

The complainant agreed and talked to the number provided by the woman and bought one litre of the chemical for ₹3,43,193. The chemical was delivered near a chemist shop in Nerul and later a man also collected 10 ML of the chemical for laboratory test. Later the chemical was passed in the laboratory test and he was asked to supply another 10 liters for PPQT (Pre Production Qualification Test). The complainant managed money and transferred. However, they again asked to procure more chemicals for tests.

Victim lodges complaint with the Belapur police

In the same manner, they cheated ₹85,75, 129 from him and later stopped responding. The victim approached Belapur police and lodged a complaint. A case has been registered against seven persons under section 66 D of the IT Act. 

