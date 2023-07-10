FPJ Cyber Secure: Golden Hour Action by MBVV Cops Helps Reverse ₹5.5 Lakh Lost in Online Frauds

MBVV Cyber refund tree | FPJ

Mira Bhayandar: The cybercrime cell of the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police helped five people get back a collective amount of nearly Rs 5.50 lakh which they had lost by falling prey to the evil designs of cyber crooks. The complainants were duped through different modes including- fake electricity disconnection messages, credit card block calls due to non-payment, luring with fake tasks under the guise of offering highly paid work from home jobs and unauthorised credit card transaction.

In all the cases the complainant approached the cyber cell within the golden hour. The cyber cell swung into action and managed to reverse the transactions by establishing contact with the gateway of the digital platforms that provides recharge and payment solutions.

Mira Bhayandar: Golden Hour Action by Cyber Cops Helps Reverse ₹5.5 Lakh Lost in Online Frauds | FPJ

Rs 86.72 lakh reversed in six months

Stressing on the need to be careful while dealing with unknown callers/senders and to lodge complaint as soon as possible (Golden Hour), police inspector-Sujitkumar Gunjkar said that people can directly approach or call the cybercrime cell on 1930 even email at www.cybercrime.gov.in for reporting online frauds.

With the current recoveries, the total figures have soared from Rs 47.93 lakh to Rs 86.72 lakh in six months between January 1 to June 15 this year. The cybercrime cell office which has a painting of an achievement tree which demonstrates brief information about every successful refund on leaves recently recovered funds amounting Rs 36 lakh from the overseas digital wallet of a Chinese citizen who allegedly facilitated an online crypto fraud by duping a Bhayandar-based mobile trader. The overseas recovery attracted the attention of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), following which the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) requested the cybercops attached to the MBVV to give an online presentation about the process and efforts behind the success in the first-of- its-kind recovery to their counterparts across the country.