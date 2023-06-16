FPJ Cyber Secure: MBVV Cybercops Installed Painting Of Achievement Tree; One Leaf Added For Every Successful Cryptofraud Refund Making It Greener

By helping recover funds amounting ₹36 lakh from the overseas digital wallet of a Chinese citizen who allegedly facilitated an online crypto fraud by duping a Bhayandar-based mobile trader, officials attached to the cyber cell of the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police have added one more leaf to its achievement tree. With the current recovery, the total figures have soared from ₹47.93 lakh to ₹80.93 lakh in less than six months between 1, January to 15, June this year.

Notably, the cybercrime cell office has installed a painting of an achievement tree at its office in Mira Road which demonstrates brief information about every successful refund on leaves.

“The achievement tree motivates us to solve maximum cases and add leaves to the tree after every successful refund to the complainant.” said a cyber cell officer. Operating with limited resources and manpower, the cyber cell has received 1,350 complaints in the corresponding period. However, these complaints are not limited to just online financial frauds, but also other crimes including -social media hacking, fake accounts, defamation, harassment and even stalking.

Steady rise in cyberfrauds causes worry

Notably, the total number of cybercrime complaints received by the cell had leaped by more than three times from 794 in 2021 to 2,738 in 2022 across all 17 police stations which fall under the jurisdiction of the MBVV police. In the wake of an alarming rise in cybercrime cases, the total numbers could touch 3000 this year.

While ₹91.94 lakh was recovered in 2021, the figures stood at ₹28.80 lakh in 2022, through various methods like effecting reversal of transaction by establishing contact with the gateway of the digital platform that provides recharge and payment solutions on the virtue of technical surveillance and money trail

Cybercrime helpline

Stressing on the need to be careful while dealing with unknown callers/senders and to lodge complaint as soon as possible (Golden Hour), a senior MBVV police official said that people can call the cybercrime cell on 1930 even email at www.cybercrime.gov.in for reporting online frauds.