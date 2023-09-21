FPJ Cyber Secure: Engineer Falls Prey to Scammers, Loses ₹40 Lakh

FPJ Cyber Secure: Man Falls Prey To Online Task Job Fraud; Loses ₹3.93 Lakh | FPJ

Mumbai: A 28-year-old engineer recently became a victim of a ‘like a video and earn’ fraud and lost a whopping Rs40.82 lakh. Shockingly, the victim not only used his own savings, but also took loans from several banks, a finance company and instant loan apps to invest in the scheme.

Like, share, & subscribe scam



According to the police, on July 5, when the victim was at home, he received a WhatsApp message from an unknown number, offering him a part-time earning opportunity by liking, sharing and subscribing to certain YouTube videos. The victim agreed and also received Rs150 on two occasions and Rs2,850 on one occasion for liking the videos by investing Rs2,000 in a prepaid task.

The victim was also provided access to a web page where he could see his earnings. From July 13 to August 3, he was induced by the scammers to pay a whopping Rs40.82 lakh in different bank accounts.



A case has been registered under the Information Technology Act. The victim has provided details of the WhatsApp number, Telegram channels and beneficiary bank account details used by the fraudsters to dupe the victim, to the police.

