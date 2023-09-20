FPJ Cyber Secure: Lured By iPhone, Man Loses ₹29,000 To Scammer | Representative photo

Mumbai: A 27-year-old man had recently received a phone call from a person who claimed that he had won an iPhone 14 Pro and a smart watch in a jackpot lottery. The fraudster told the man that he would deliver the prize products to him and would even make a video of the same.

How the victim was duped

According to the police, the complainant, a driver by profession, on August 19 at 2:55pm received a WhatsApp audio call from an unknown mobile number informing him that he had won a lottery. He was told to pay and claim the prize – iPhone 14 Pro and a smartwatch.

Later, the victim received a WhatsApp video call from the same mobile number and the caller said that he would personally come and give him the prize items and make a video. The fraudster then induced the victim to pay Rs29,000 over multiple online transfers. When the demand for money continued, the victim suspected something amiss and reported the matter to the police.

The police have registered a case under section 66D (cheating by personation by using computer resource) of the Information Technology Act. The victim has also provided details of the fraudster’s mobile number and bank transactions with the police.

