FPJ Cyber Secure: Doctor Falls Prey To Job Fraud, Loses ₹2 Lakh

Mumbai: A popular doctor who runs a multispecialty dental clinic at Ghatkopar West became the latest victim of cyber fraud as he lost ₹2 lakh in just three days, police said.

According to the complainant, he received a message on July 28 addressed from A & M Communication that they were recruiting people and the job was to take screenshots of certain profiles on Instagram and send them via WhatsApp. For every photo (screenshot), a sum of ₹70 will be paid, the message said.

The doctor immediately opened his Instagram, took screenshots of three profiles and sent them to the given number via WhatsApp.

Accused clicks the link

They informed the complainant that he had earned ₹210, and to avail the amount, he had to click the link they sent. They also sent an invitation code which he entered. The link took him to download the Telegram application where a chat box opened up and he was now talking to a woman who introduced herself as Katrina.

Katrina asked the doctor to provide his bank details over the promise that she would send ₹210. He received the payment. On the next day, July 29, Katrina assigned another task to him which was the same as the first. He completed and received the payment. For the third task, she added the victim to another group where a man Gaurav started talking to him. Gaurav assured the complainant that pre-paid tasks would provide him better returns in the form of ‘cryptocurrency’.

Probe underway

The victim paid several amounts via Google Pay and got returns on the same day in his bank account. Later, on day three, they kept demanding money to get his ‘earned’ money released. This way he lost ₹2 lakh.

“We are probing the matter now, a case is registered against unknown persons,” said an official at Ghatkopar police station.