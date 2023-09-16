FPJ Cyber Secure: 34-Year-Old Woman's Credit Card Hacked, ₹4 Lakh Stolen | Representative pic

Mumbai: Fraudsters withdrew approximately Rs 4 lakh from the credit card of a 34-year-old woman working at a private company. The complainant, Shweta Shubhadarshini, discovered that money had been debited from her card while reviewing her credit card bill, even though she had not engaged in any online transactions.

Shubhadarshini reported this issue to the bank. Upon investigation, it was determined that an unknown individual had transferred Rs 3.96 lakh from her account twice to another bank account through the Housing.com gateway.

Shubhadarshini subsequently filed a complaint with the police, leading NM Joshi Marg Police to register an FIR against the unknown person under sections 419, 420 of the IPC, and IT Act 66(C) and 66(D).

A police officer mentioned that the money had been transferred from Shweta Shubhadarshini's credit card to the account of Icon Solution Private Gurgaon Ind through the Housing.com gateway. Police are actively investigating the matter.

