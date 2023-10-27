FPJ Cyber Secure: 46-Year-Old Gynaecologist Loses ₹1.8 Cr In Online Fraud After FB Friendship | FPJ

Mumbai: The Central Cyber police station of the crime branch has booked an unidentified woman for defrauding a 46- year-old gynaecologist of Rs1.8 crore under the pretext of cryptocurrency trade.

The doctor befriended the woman, Malissa Campbell, on Facebook Messenger last year after receiving a message from her. She proclaimed to be an expert in crypto trading and on her advice, over a period of time, the doctor invested Rs 1.08 crore for which he took a loan of Rs 28 lakh. Campbell also gave him a WhatsApp number for people interested in the investing, assuring that she can make good profits for everyone.

Victim Was Told To Transfer Cryptocurrency To Another Account

The doctor told police that he created an account on a crypto platform and was given a wallet address. On Campbell’s instructions, he purchased bitcoins, ethereum and tether (the latter two being stable crypto coins) multiple times through the wallet address. Campbell asked the doctor to send the cryptocurrency to another wallet address to earn more profits.

On seeing profits being made, he wanted to withdraw the money but was asked to pay tax and commission. However, he never got the returns. Though he was defrauded in October last year, he kept trying to get back his money and recently contacted the police.

