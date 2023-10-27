 FPJ Cyber Secure: 46-Year-Old Gynaecologist Loses ₹1.8 Cr In Online Fraud After FB Friendship
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiFPJ Cyber Secure: 46-Year-Old Gynaecologist Loses ₹1.8 Cr In Online Fraud After FB Friendship

FPJ Cyber Secure: 46-Year-Old Gynaecologist Loses ₹1.8 Cr In Online Fraud After FB Friendship

The victim doctor befriended a woman, Malissa Campbell, on Facebook Messenger last year after receiving a message from her.

Vishal SinghUpdated: Friday, October 27, 2023, 12:26 PM IST
article-image
FPJ Cyber Secure: 46-Year-Old Gynaecologist Loses ₹1.8 Cr In Online Fraud After FB Friendship | FPJ

Mumbai: The Central Cyber police station of the crime branch has booked an unidentified woman for defrauding a 46- year-old gynaecologist of Rs1.8 crore under the pretext of cryptocurrency trade.

The doctor befriended the woman, Malissa Campbell, on Facebook Messenger last year after receiving a message from her. She proclaimed to be an expert in crypto trading and on her advice, over a period of time, the doctor invested Rs 1.08 crore for which he took a loan of Rs 28 lakh. Campbell also gave him a WhatsApp number for people interested in the investing, assuring that she can make good profits for everyone.

Victim Was Told To Transfer Cryptocurrency To Another Account

The doctor told police that he created an account on a crypto platform and was given a wallet address. On Campbell’s instructions, he purchased bitcoins, ethereum and tether (the latter two being stable crypto coins) multiple times through the wallet address. Campbell asked the doctor to send the cryptocurrency to another wallet address to earn more profits.

On seeing profits being made, he wanted to withdraw the money but was asked to pay tax and commission. However, he never got the returns. Though he was defrauded in October last year, he kept trying to get back his money and recently contacted the police.

FPJ Cyber Secure

FPJ Cyber Secure |

Read Also
FPJ Cyber Secure: Octogenarian Duped Of ₹4.49 Lakh By Online Fraudster In FD Scam
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Jaipur-Mumbai Train Shooting: RPF Constable's Shooting Spree Unveils Troubling Motive And Family...

Jaipur-Mumbai Train Shooting: RPF Constable's Shooting Spree Unveils Troubling Motive And Family...

Mumbai Crime: Actor's House Help Steals Gold Ornaments, Cash Worth Over ₹10 Lakh; FIR Registered

Mumbai Crime: Actor's House Help Steals Gold Ornaments, Cash Worth Over ₹10 Lakh; FIR Registered

Bombay HC Grants Interim Relief To MBBS Students Whose Admissions Got Cancelled

Bombay HC Grants Interim Relief To MBBS Students Whose Admissions Got Cancelled

Maharashtra: Crime Branch Nabs Third Suspect In Solapur Mephedrone Manufacturing Case

Maharashtra: Crime Branch Nabs Third Suspect In Solapur Mephedrone Manufacturing Case

'Shinde-Fadnavis Aim to Govern Maharashtra & Mumbai from Gujarat,' Aaditya Thackeray Asserts

'Shinde-Fadnavis Aim to Govern Maharashtra & Mumbai from Gujarat,' Aaditya Thackeray Asserts