FPJ Cyber Secure: Octogenarian Duped Of ₹4.49 Lakh By Online Fraudster In FD Scam

89-year-old man duped by cyber fraudster

Navi Mumbai: An 89-year-old retired man fell victim to cyber fraudsters, losing ₹4.49 lakh in an attempt to invest ₹2 lakh in a fixed deposit.

The complainant and victim, a resident of Ulwe, sought the customer care number of a bank via a Google search with the intention of investing in a fixed deposit. Upon dialling the number he found, a person who identified himself as a customer care executive from the bank assured him that a senior representative would contact him regarding the fixed deposit.

How the victim was duped by scammer

Shortly thereafter, the victim received a call from another mobile number, with the caller claiming to represent the bank. The fraudster requested the victim to disclose his bank account details and, unwittingly, his debit card number. In a further misstep, the victim shared the OTP number received on his own phone. It was at this point that the elderly man realized he had fallen victim to a scam.

Following his inadvertent sharing of these details, nine unauthorised transactions took place, and the victim received messages confirming these transactions. In total, ₹4,49,000 was siphoned from his bank account.

Victim files complaint

Recognising that he had been deceived, the victim promptly reported the incident to the Nhava Sheva police and lodged a formal complaint. A case has been registered against two unidentified individuals under sections 420 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code for cheating and common intention, including section 66 (C) of the IT Act. The police have initiated an investigation into the matter.

