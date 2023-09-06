FPJ Cyber Secure: Senior Journalist Loses ₹2.60 Lakh In Online Electricity Bill Fraud

Cyber Fraud | FPJ

A senior journalist was duped of ₹2.60 lakh by a group of cyber thugs in an online electricity bill fraud. The incident took place on March 5, 2023, and an FIR was registered at Kanakia Police Station 6 months back. The complainant says that even after 6 months of registering the FIR, police investigations are still ongoing without any substantial outcome. The complainant is all the more aggrieved by the indifferent attitude of the officials and executives of HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank from where the funds were siphoned off.

Shardul Nautiyal, a resident of Mira Road and a senior journalist said, "On March 5, 2023, I was shocked when I found some suspicious activity happening in my savings account in HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank. The cyber thugs took me into confidence and tricked me into downloading a Quick Support App in the guise of updating my payment details on the power utility Tata Power Payment Gateway."

Nautiyal further added, " Tata Power Payment Gateway was the ill-fated turning point where I was made to believe that it is a genuine call as Tata Power Payment Gateway was often shown to me for updation purposes, when I used to visit Tata Power office in Mira Road (East), Thane. Fraudsters took me to Tata Power Payment Gateway before and after downloading Quick Support App for updation of payment of my electricity bill. Following which, they got remote access and hacked my mobile, my HDFC Bank and my ICICI Bank mobile app, which had information about my debit and credit card and siphoned off more than ₹2 Lakh on Sunday, March 5, 2023."

"I immediately blocked my card and registered my case within half an hour with the online cyber fraud police team at Kanakia Police Station, Mira Road (East ) with the help of Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar (MBVV) Police Commissioner Madhukar Pandey. An online financial fraud request for both debit and credit card was also raised with the online dispute team of both the HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank but the banks, however, closed the case on flimsy grounds saying that I shared my OTP with the fraudsters," Nautiyal explained about the case.

Nautiyal further explained that TV Ads around RBI Guidelines say that there is all possibility of getting one's money back if cyber financial fraud is reported within half an hour time, it seems, to be just an eyewash. He argued that how can a sincere citizen feel secure when the banks are also not addressing our problem and are getting victimised on every front?

"ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank closed my case without guiding me around giving me legal guidance as an old customer of two decades when they are at the same time talking about consumer protection and RBI guidelines. Why is every stakeholder in the system feeling and talking in a helpless manner," questioned Nautiyal.

Nautiyal cooperating with the police to expedite the case

Police investigations are still on, and the fraudsters are still at large. The journalist is cooperating with the police to expedite the case for its logical and successful outcome.

Rahul Kumar Patil, Investigating Officer, Kanakia Police Station, Mira Road (East), Thane, said, "This case has been registered with us six months back under the Information Technology (IT) Act. Earlier the investigation was with the other police officer, and now I am investigating it. As of now, there are 24 cases with me and few cases are of attempt to murder, which are on the priority list, but soon we will look into the senior journalist Shardul Nautiyal matter. We will expedite the case in the larger interest of the public considering the surge in cases of cyber fraud, especially, with senior citizens and erudite class of people in Mira Road (East), Thane."

According to sources, police officials are overburdened with a variety of cases including murder, extortion and kidnapping among others falling under Thane’s jurisdiction. It has also been learnt that police don't have the resources and systems in place to tackle cybercrime and hence the number of such cases is on the rise.

"Banks and Telecom companies are equally responsible for such crimes as the verification and authentication process is working in favour of fraudsters. Fake identities and fake addresses and even dead people's names are being used to commit such cyber crimes," according to a senior official on conditions of anonymity.

