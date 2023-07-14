 FPJ Cyber Secure: 21-Year-Old Cyber Con Arrested From West Bengal For Crypto Fraud
The accused would approach people via Instagram, take their money assuring them double returns within 30 minutes and vanish.

article-image

A 21-year-old man from West Bengal has been apprehended by the police for allegedly scamming people in the name of crypto currency.

The accused would approach people via Instagram, take their money assuring them double returns within 30 minutes.

The matter first surfaced on June 23 when a woman approached the police alleging that she lost ₹75,000. A man had approached her via Instagram promising he would double her money. Trusting him, she gave him the money and he disappeared. After registering a complaint, the police started an investigation and traced the accused's Instagram account, and a mobile number that he had used to contact the victim.

Local police nab cyber con

His mobile showed his location somewhere in West Bengal where a police team was deployed.

The accused, identified as Mohammad Hamza Zaki Anwar was arrested from his residence in Kolkata, with the help of local police. While raiding his residence, a total of 12 mobile phones were found with several SIM Cards which he used to scam people, said the police.

He is currently in police custody and police are trying to find out more about his other victims that he cheated with similar modus operandi.

article-image

