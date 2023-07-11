FPJ Cyber Secure: Mumbai Doctor Loses ₹1.40 Lakh After Ordering Samosas Online |

Mumbai: A 27-year-old doctor working as a surgeon at KEM Hospital has lost more than Rs1.40 lakh after ordering samosas from a hotel named Gurukripa located in Sion. The doctor searched the name of the hotel on Google and ordered 25 plates of samosas from the wrong website, a Guru Kripa Hotel belonging to the fraudsters, and transferred Rs1,500 through a link sent by the accused.

Alleging that they had not received the payment, the fraudsters then asked the doctor to type 28807 on Google Pay to process the payment and withdrew the money from the account. The same process was repeated, and Rs 1.40 lakh was withdrawn in total. By the time he realised of the scam, the doctor had lost a total of Rs1.40 lakh and lodged an FIR at the Bhoiwada police station.