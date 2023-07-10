FPJ Cyber Secure: Software Engineer Duped of ₹40,000 While Ordering Wine Online; Case Registered

FPJ Cyber Secure: Kalamboli Woman Loses ₹3 Lakh In Online Fraud |

Mumbai: Mumbai: A 43-year-old woman, a software engineer, was duped of Rs 40,957 while trying to order wine online. A case was registered against an individual at Bandra Police Station under sections 419 and 420 of the IPC Act, as well as under sections 67(c) and 66(d) of the Information Technology Act on July 8.

How the fraudster duped the lady

According to the FIR, Nayana Prasad (name changed) searched for options to order wine online and came across the Parry Wines website with the registered number as 8787529699. On July 7, she called the mentioned number to place an order for Fratelli wine. However, the person who answered the call turned out to be a fraudster, claiming to be an employee named Tripathi from the Parry Wines shop. The fraudster requested Nayana's name, address, and the wine she wanted to order. He also provided her with another number to confirm her order details, to which Nayana complied.

Subsequently, the fraudster sent Nayana a bill for Fratelli wine and Diya wine, requesting online payment. He provided a Dish TVQR scan, and Nayana paid Rs 975 through it. When she inquired about her order, the fraudster informed her that she needed to complete the GooglePay process to generate the bill and asked for her husband's name, providing her with a link. After completing the GooglePay process, Rs 19,991 was debited from Nayana's account. She notified the fraudster about the additional amount debited, to which he reassured her and promised to return the money. He then requested her to repeat the process, but this time he provided her with an OTP. Nayana entered the OTP, and another Rs. 19,991 was debited from her account. At this point, Nayana realized that she had fallen victim to a scam, losing a total of Rs 40,957.

Nayana told FPJ, "Later, I obtained the real number for the 'Parry Wine Shop.' When I contacted them, they provided me a number for help, and the person informed me that there were two options for getting my money back. The first option had no guarantee on the time it would take to return the money, while the second option involved paying a 10% fee to ensure a return."

She decided not to pursue either option and registered a complaint with the police. She also claimed that many people have been cheated by the fake Perry Wine website, but the real Perry Wine people have not taken any action against this.