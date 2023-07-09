FPJ Cyber Secure: 2 Arrested From Jaipur For Fraudulently Transferring ₹19 Lakh from Company's Bank Account

South Region Cyber ​​Cell Police Station has arrested two people from Jaipur, Rajasthan. The names of the arrested accused are Satyendra Singh Rajawat (44) and Mukesh Kumar Chowdhary. Both of them do business of e-commerce. The police arrested both of them for fraudulently transferring ₹19 lakh from the bank account of a company named Milton Lifecare Pvt Ltd to another bank account online.

According to the information received by the police, the complainant Anil Jain (54) who is the director of Milton Lifecare Pvt Ltd has his office in Kalbadevi. His company supplies medicine at wholesale rates.

Online Defrauding

The police officer told that the account of Jain's company is in a private bank at Crawford Market, through this bank account the company does all its financial transactions. Between 11.30 to 11.50 on the night of May 25, an unknown person transferred ₹19 lakh from Jain's company's bank account to someone else's bank account through internet banking.

Jain complained about the matter to the South Region Cyber ​​Cell Police. On Jain's complaint, the police started investigation by registering an FIR under IPC sections 420,120(b) and IT Act 66(c), 66(d). The police found in the investigation that money was transferred from the complainant's bank account by going to the internet banking log of the complainant.

The police officer told that in the investigation of this case, it was found that the money transferred from Jain's bank account was transferred to the bank account of a person named Satyendra Singh. When the police found out the address of Satyendra's house after technical investigation, it was found that Satyendra is a resident of Saini Colony of Kartarpura in Jaipur district.

Police cracks online defrauding case

To investigate this, the police went to Jaipur and sent a notice under CrPC Act 41 (A) to Satyendra Singh and his partner Mahendra Chaudhary and asked them to remain present at the Mumbai police station. After receiving the notice, both the accused appeared before the Mumbai Police, where the police interrogated them, in which their role in transferring money from Jain's bank account became clear.

Police found in the investigation that the arrested accused had taken a new internet server to cheat and hide their identity. This server being a VPN (VPNs encrypt your internet traffic and disguise your online identity) server tried to hide their identity. Both these accused were produced before the court and taken into police custody

