FPJ Cyber Secure: Bhayandar insurance advisor loses ₹1 lakh in online fraud

Representative Image | Pixabay

After a long gap, the cyber crooks are back to haunt and dupe consumers with the same old modus operandi of issuing threats of snapping power connections. A 54-year-old insurance advisor from Bhayandar became the latest victim after he lost more than ₹1 lakh to the fraud. In his complaint to the police, the insurance advisor stated that he received a call from a person who introduced himself as an official of the power supply company.

Read Also Hackers are using ChatGPT's AI to write malicious codes

The Hackers Modus Operandi

Claiming that his bill had remained pending which would lead to disconnection of electricity to his flat, he offered to help in making the payment and asked the complainant to click a link and send ₹1.

The unsuspecting complainant complied and ended up losing ₹ 1,00,893 which was fraudulently withdrawn from his bank account via two transactions amounting ₹98,906 and ₹1,987. The cyber crook had apparently made him install a remote access application to take control over his mobile phone and bank accounts. An offence under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act of 2000 has been registered against the unidentified caller at the Navghar police station in Bhayandar.