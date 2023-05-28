 FPJ Cyber Secure: Bhayandar insurance advisor loses ₹1 lakh in online fraud
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiFPJ Cyber Secure: Bhayandar insurance advisor loses ₹1 lakh in online fraud

FPJ Cyber Secure: Bhayandar insurance advisor loses ₹1 lakh in online fraud

After a long gap, the cyber crooks are back to haunt and dupe consumers with the same old modus operandi of issuing threats of snapping power connections.

Suresh GolaniUpdated: Sunday, May 28, 2023, 07:28 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image | Pixabay

After a long gap, the cyber crooks are back to haunt and dupe consumers with the same old modus operandi of issuing threats of snapping power connections. A 54-year-old insurance advisor from Bhayandar became the latest victim after he lost more than ₹1 lakh to the fraud. In his complaint to the police, the insurance advisor stated that he received a call from a person who introduced himself as an official of the power supply company.

Read Also
Hackers are using ChatGPT's AI to write malicious codes
article-image

The Hackers Modus Operandi

Claiming that his bill had remained pending which would lead to disconnection of electricity to his flat, he offered to help in making the payment and asked the complainant to click a link and send ₹1.

The unsuspecting complainant complied and ended up losing ₹ 1,00,893 which was fraudulently withdrawn from his bank account via two transactions amounting ₹98,906 and ₹1,987. The cyber crook had apparently made him install a remote access application to take control over his mobile phone and bank accounts. An offence under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act of 2000 has been registered against the unidentified caller at the Navghar police station in Bhayandar.

Read Also
Mumbai: 'Hacker' clears three passport applications after getting access to police officer's login...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

FPJ Cyber Secure: Bhayandar insurance advisor loses ₹1 lakh in online fraud

FPJ Cyber Secure: Bhayandar insurance advisor loses ₹1 lakh in online fraud

Thane: Doctor directed to compensate complainant after fatal wrong blood transfusion

Thane: Doctor directed to compensate complainant after fatal wrong blood transfusion

Palghar: College principal booked for molesting 21-year-old student

Palghar: College principal booked for molesting 21-year-old student

AI not a threat to jobs, instead will create new job opportunities, says India's first Universal AI...

AI not a threat to jobs, instead will create new job opportunities, says India's first Universal AI...

Dog trainer turns predator: Navi Mumbai man booked for molesting woman during training sessions

Dog trainer turns predator: Navi Mumbai man booked for molesting woman during training sessions