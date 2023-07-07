 FPJ Cyber Secure: Fraudster Arrested Fillum Style
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiFPJ Cyber Secure: Fraudster Arrested Fillum Style

FPJ Cyber Secure: Fraudster Arrested Fillum Style

Following the complaint, the Borivali police registered a case of cyberfraud and initiated a search for the the fraudster.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Friday, July 07, 2023, 12:31 AM IST
article-image
FPJ Cyber Secure |

Mumbai's Borivali Police have successfully apprehended an alleged cyber fraudster from Jharkhand who had been deceiving people under the guise of KYC updates. 

On February 8, a resident of Borivali, lodged a complaint with the  Borivali Police, stating that Rs 2 lakh had been fraudulently withdrawn from his ICICI Bank account by a caller under the pretext of updating KYC details. Following the complaint, the Borivali police registered a case of cyberfraud and initiated a search for the the fraudster. 

Read Also
FPJ Cyber Secure: 3 arrested from Jharkhand for KYC fraud
article-image

Accused arrested with the assistance of local police

Through a technical operation the police tracked down the accused in Jharkhand. Under the guidance of senior officers, sub-inspector Kalyan Patil formed a team and conducted a raid in the village Bardduba, taluka Palajori, District Deoghar, Jharkhand with the assistance of local police. 

The accused Hussain Azgar Ali Ansari (21) got wind of the presence of the police and fled from his house.  After a dramatic  chase, Patil and his team arrested him. As many as 14 mobile phones and several SIM cards were seized from him. 

Out of the two  lakh rupees that had been transferred from the complainant's account, one lakh rupees lying in the accused's account  in the Kolkata branch of ICICI bank was frozen. The Borivali police are currently interrogating the accused to determine the extent of his  involvement in this fraud scheme and how many people he  have cheated so far.

Read Also
FPJ Cyber Secure: 47-Year-Old Woman Loses ₹8 Lakh In Hotel Rating Scam
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Prime Accused In ₹4,672 Cr Dabba Trading Scam Held By Crime Branch

Mumbai: Prime Accused In ₹4,672 Cr Dabba Trading Scam Held By Crime Branch

"Society Has To Devise Ways To Make Media More Accountable, Says Joel Simon

WATCH: Water Supply To Be Cut In Dronagiri, Kharghar & Ulwe On July 7 After Truck Damages Pipeline

WATCH: Water Supply To Be Cut In Dronagiri, Kharghar & Ulwe On July 7 After Truck Damages Pipeline

Mumbai: CBI Registers Case Against Pvt Firms, Others in ₹91.92 Cr Loan Default Case

Mumbai: CBI Registers Case Against Pvt Firms, Others in ₹91.92 Cr Loan Default Case

FPJ Cyber Secure: Fraudster Arrested Fillum Style

FPJ Cyber Secure: Fraudster Arrested Fillum Style