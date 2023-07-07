FPJ Cyber Secure: Fraudster Arrested Fillum Style

FPJ Cyber Secure |

Mumbai's Borivali Police have successfully apprehended an alleged cyber fraudster from Jharkhand who had been deceiving people under the guise of KYC updates.

On February 8, a resident of Borivali, lodged a complaint with the Borivali Police, stating that Rs 2 lakh had been fraudulently withdrawn from his ICICI Bank account by a caller under the pretext of updating KYC details. Following the complaint, the Borivali police registered a case of cyberfraud and initiated a search for the the fraudster.

Accused arrested with the assistance of local police

Through a technical operation the police tracked down the accused in Jharkhand. Under the guidance of senior officers, sub-inspector Kalyan Patil formed a team and conducted a raid in the village Bardduba, taluka Palajori, District Deoghar, Jharkhand with the assistance of local police.

The accused Hussain Azgar Ali Ansari (21) got wind of the presence of the police and fled from his house. After a dramatic chase, Patil and his team arrested him. As many as 14 mobile phones and several SIM cards were seized from him.

Out of the two lakh rupees that had been transferred from the complainant's account, one lakh rupees lying in the accused's account in the Kolkata branch of ICICI bank was frozen. The Borivali police are currently interrogating the accused to determine the extent of his involvement in this fraud scheme and how many people he have cheated so far.