 FPJ Cyber Secure: Three arrested from Jharkhand for KYC fraud
Probe revealed that the woman had received a call from Jharkhand. The police suspect that a bigger racket is at play.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, May 21, 2023, 11:34 PM IST
Mumbai: Three people were arrested from Jharkhand for allegedly duping a 22-year-old woman of Rs 65,700 via KYC fraud. In her police complaint, the Nagpada resident said that she had received a call from a person who introduced himself as a SBI employee. The caller asked her to update the KYC but she disconnected the call. Moments later, she received a link. She lost the amount after clicking on the link. Probe revealed that the woman had received a call from Jharkhand. The police suspect that a bigger racket is at play. 

