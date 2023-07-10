FPJ Cyber Secure: Kalamboli Woman Loses ₹3 Lakh In Online Fraud |

Navi Mumbai: A 30-year-old woman from Kalamboli lost around Rs 3 lakh to cyber fraud in a YouTube scam. The Kalamboli police have registered a case under the IT Act against an unidentified person and started an investigation.

As per the complainant, she received a message on WhatsApp from an individual identifying herself as Pratibha Mohanty. She offered the victim a daily income from Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,500 by simply subscribing to YouTube channels.

Victim Tried To Earn Money Through YouTube Tasks

The victim believed in the offer and followed the instructions provided by Pratibha and subscribed to the links sent by her. Initially, the victim received payment for tasks she completed. Later she was asked to first deposit money to get bigger for a bigger return. Since she received money for previous tasks, she paid and completed tasks. However, after a few days, the victim noticed that she was no longer receiving payment for her tasks. Upon contacting the fraudster, she was provided with vague reasons for the delay and further demanded money to release her earnings.

In order to get her money, the victim kept sending money and by the time she realised that the she was being cheated, she had already lost Rs3 lakh.

