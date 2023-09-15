Fatal Dispute Over Toddy: Man Killed in Sakinaka, Suspect Arrested | Representative Image

Mumbai: A 36-year-old man identified as Khurshid Salahuddin Sheikh was killed in a dispute over toddy in the Sakinaka area on Thursday afternoon. The Sakinaka police have arrested the accused, Sher Ali Chotu Ali Ahmed Sheikh, in this case.

The Andheri court has remanded Sher Ali to police custody until September 17. The incident occurred at the Jyoti Tadimadi Centre, Gandhinagar, Kazupada Pipeline, Sakinaka, at 1 pm on Thursday.

The altercation

The altercation over toddy began when Khurshid Sheikh, who lives with his family in Mariambai Chali on Andheri-Kurla Road, went to the Jyoti Madimadi Center on Thursday afternoon. During their argument, Sher Ali, an acquaintance of Khurshid, fatally attacked him in a fit of rage, striking him in the stomach and head with a bottle of toddy. Khurshid was seriously injured and immediately taken to the nearby Rajawadi Hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead.

Upon receiving this information, the Sakinaka police promptly arrived at the scene. Following a complaint filed by Khurshid's brother-in-law, Shah Alam Sheikh, the police registered a murder case under section 302 of the IPC Act against Sher Ali. As soon as the case was filed, the police apprehended Sher Ali, who had fled. Subsequently, he was presented before a local court in Andheri on Friday afternoon. This time, the court has remanded him to police custody for two days.

