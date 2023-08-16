Mumbai News: Man Kills Friend Suspecting Affair With Wife | Representative Photo

Mumbai: A man, resident of BDD Chawl in Worli, killed his childhood friend on Tuesday night suspecting that he has an affair with his wife. After committing the murder, the accused walked down to the Worli police station and surrendered to the police.

The accused is identified as Girish Kashinath Jadhav, while the deceased victim is Vinod Salunkhe. Both Girish and Vinod were known to be childhood friends and also have been living in the same area. The neighbours told the police that both were more like family members to each other.

Strained relationship between duo

The relationship between the duo turned sour in February after Girish started doubting Vinod’s “intentions” with the former’s wife. On Tuesday night, Girish had a fight with his wife on the same topic, after which he took out a chopper from his house and went towards Vinod’s house and hit him on the head and shoulders. People nearby tried to stop Girish but he pointed the chopper at them too and fled from the spot.

Accused confesses to crime

People were under the impression that Girish may have run away, instead, he went to the police and disclosed the crime to them. A police team later reached the incident spot and took Vinod to KEM Hospital; however, he was declared dead before arrival.

A case of murder was registered and Girish was immediately placed under arrest. He was presented in court on Wednesday morning where he was remanded to police custody till August 19.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)