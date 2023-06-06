Mumbai Crime: Missing Man's Body Found, Friend Arrested for Suspected Murder Over Alleged Affair | Representative Image

Mira Bhayandar: Four days after a missing person's complaint was registered at Samta Nagar police station in Kandivali, the police recovered the body of a 38-year-old man from the Ghodbunder area of Kashimira on Tuesday. Investigations have revealed that the deceased, identified as Dinesh Kosaram Prajapati, was murdered by his friend Suresh Kumawat.

Victim hammered to death on suspicion of illicit affair

Kumawat allegedly suspected Prajapati of having an illicit relationship with his wife. As per police, the deceased was hammered to death. Acting on the information provided by the accused, a team from Samta Nagar police station, along with their Kashimira counterparts, recovered the body near Pali village in Kashimira and sent it for an autopsy. Samta Nagar police are conducting further investigations into the case.