 Mira-Bhayandar: Headless body of woman, bearing tattoo of Trishul & OM on her arm, found stuffed inside bag at Patan Bunder
Suresh GolaniUpdated: Friday, June 02, 2023, 05:17 PM IST
The bag in which the headless body was recovered (L) and left arm of the body having tatto of Trident and Om.

In a haunting parallel to the infamous Shraddha Walkar murder case, the headless body of an unidentified woman was discovered stuffed inside a travel bag at the shores of Patan Bunder in Uttan near Bhayandar on Friday morning.

Beach cleaning staff noticed bag and prompted police

The police reported that the beach cleaning staff noticed the suspicious bag at approximately 8 am on Friday and promptly informed the Uttan coastal police station. Law enforcement personnel swiftly arrived at the scene and upon examination, found that the bag contained the decapitated body of a woman estimated to be between 25 to 30 years old.

Tragically, the body had been severed into two parts, and the woman's left arm bore tattoos depicting a trishul (trident), a damru (pellet drum), and the Om symbol in Hindi. She was dressed in a maroon t-shirt with the words "Be-Yourself" imprinted on it. The body was subsequently sent for an autopsy.

Police cross-referencing with missing people complaints

Senior police inspector Dadaram Karande stated, "We are cross-referencing missing persons complaints filed in and around the area, and special teams have been assigned to determine the woman's identity." He urged individuals with any information regarding the woman's identity to contact the Uttan coastal police station at 02228451001.

While efforts were underway to locate the severed head, investigations were also being conducted to ascertain whether the bag had washed ashore from elsewhere or had been deliberately dumped at the site.

