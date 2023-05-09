 FPJ Impact: MBMC clears mounds of garbage from Uttan shores
The contractual conservancy workers loaded the garbage which had been piled up at various spots and ferried it to the waste process plant in the nearby Dhaavgi village.

Suresh Golani
Updated: Tuesday, May 09, 2023, 06:28 PM IST
Almost immediately after The Free Press Journal published a news article on 8, May (Fishermen Raise Stink Over Garbage in Their Backyard) highlighting the apathy of the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) towards providing an efficient garbage collection system at the sea shores and fishing villages in coastal areas of Uttan near Bhayandar, the contractors deployed by the sanitation department woke up from their slumber and cleared the mounds of garbage on Tuesday.

The contractual conservancy workers loaded the garbage which had been piled up at various spots and ferried it to the waste process plant in the nearby Dhaavgi village.

“The contractors and supervisors assured us that the garbage will be cleared regularly from now on. We are really thankful to the FPJ for highlighting the issue, which prompted the civic administration to swing into action,” said municipal corporator- Sharmila Bagaji.

The twin-city’s coastal belt is blessed with around seven kms of waterfront. Although garbage is collected manually and with the help of ‘Bob Cat’ sand cleaning machine, there was a dearth of JCB’s or garbage trucks to ferry the piled-up garbage to the waste process plant which is located just a stone’s throw away from the sea shores.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

