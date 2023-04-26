Mumbai: Man killed for not giving ₹10 to friends to buy toddy

Representative Image

The Vinoba Bhave Nagar police have arrested two men for allegedly killing one of their friends at a local bar located in Bail Bazar, Kurla west, after the victim refused to give them Rs. 10 for buying toddy.

According to the police, the incident happened on Sunday, April 23, when the victim Wahidullah Hussain Shah, 40, was drinking alone at a toddy bar when two of his friends named Shabir Shah and Akash Sakat arrived to accompany Wahidullah. While they were drinking, Shabir Shah, demanded Rs. 10 from the victim as he ran out of money but he wanted to drink more toddy, a local alcoholic drink. However, the victim refused to provide any money which started a fight among the three. Both Shabir and Akash started pushing him out of anger and Wahidullah, who already had health issues related to seizure. The victim fell on ground and subsequently lost his conscious when Shabir and Akash rushed him to Kurla's Bhabha Hospital.

However, the doctors declared him dead before the arrival. As per Rajiv Chavan, senior police inspector of VB Nagar police, the cause of death is still unclear as the reports of postmortem is yet to arrive. "It will be clear once the PM report comes. As of now, we have registered a case of death by negligence and not murder (section 302)," Chavan said on Wednesday.

Victim's brother wants strict action

The complainant in the case, also the elder brother of the deceased, Abaidullah Shah, however, is insisting this is a case of murder and wants police to take strict action against the two accused.

As of now, a case has been registered against the two accused under sections 304A (causing death by negligence - not amounting to culpable homicide), 358 (assault or criminal force), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 34 (common intent) of the Indian Penal Code. The police also added that depending on the PM report, if required, a supplementary FIR with updated sections will be added to the chargesheet.

