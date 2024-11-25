Fadnavis To Serve As Maharashtra CM For Initial 2.5 Years, Then Take Over As BJP Prez; Shinde To Take Over Reins In Later Half: Report

PTI

BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis is set to become the Chief Minister of Maharashtra for the third time, according to a report published by Dainik Bhaskar on Monday.

A source within the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh confirmed to the news outlet that a power-sharing formula between the BJP and the Shiv Sena has been finalised.

According to Bhaskar, Fadnavis will serve as Chief Minister for the first two and a half years, after which Eknath Shinde will assume the role for the remainder of the term.

Fadnavis expected to appointed as BJP's national president

Once Fadnavis steps down as Chief Minister, he is expected to be appointed the BJP's national president.

The report suggests that this arrangement was agreed upon after discussions between RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, PM Modi, and the BJP's central leadership.

The decision to appoint Fadnavis as Chief Minister is said to be influenced by his ability to maintain smooth coordination between the BJP and RSS. If he is elevated to the role of BJP national president before completing his two-and-a-half-year term, leaders like BJP general secretary Vinod Tawde or former state president Chandrakant Patil could step in as Chief Minister.

However, the report suggests that Shinde will not take over the CM's position before the agreed timeline of two and a half years.

On Sunday night, Shinde was elected as the leader of the Shiv Sena Legislature Party.

The resolution to this effect was unanimously passed by all 57 MLA-designates at a meeting held at a suburban hotel.

Three more resolutions were also passed, including hailing Shinde for leading the party to a spectacular victory, thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for their support and the people of Maharashtra for reposing faith in the Mahayuti alliance.

Fadnavis secured his fourth consecutive victory from the Nagpur South-West assembly seat in the Maharashtra Assembly elections, defeating Congress candidate Praful Gudhe. In 2014, Fadnavis had defeated Gudhe with a margin of 58,942 votes. In 2019, he faced Ashish Deshmukh of Congress and emerged victorious by 49,344 votes.

The Maharashtra Assembly's term ends on November 26, necessitating the formation of a government before that date to avoid the President's Rule.

Ministerial positions are to be allocated based on MLA strength

Further, a formula has been devised to include one Chief Minister and two Deputy Chief Ministers. Ministerial positions will be allocated based on MLA strength, with the BJP expected to get 22-24 ministers, Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) 10-12, and NCP (Ajit faction) 8-10.

The swearing-in ceremony is likely to be held this week after the official announcement of Fadnavis as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra.