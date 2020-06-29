Fact Check: Can a hand sanitizer cause a fire in your car?

While there were claims that a hand sanitizer was responsible, Mumbai Fire Brigade’s Chief Fire Officer Prabhat Rahangdale after probing t he matter revealed the cause of fire wasn't a hand sanitizer. He said "As a first arriving officer at the scene of incident observed that entire vehicle was engulfed in fire, and high temperature and burning intensity was observed in the engine area, immediately within few minutes fire personnel's extinguished entire fire by implementing two high-pressure firefighting jets at a time during operation."

Rahangdale said that further inquiry was made with owner of the vehicle and it was learnt that he came from outside and was parking his car in the car park area at the ground floor. Rahangdale said that the car owner also informed that he has neither carried out any sanitization nor kept any sanitizer bottle in the car."As soon as he parked his vehicle and before switching off the engine he observed smoke emitting from the engine. Immediately he switched off the engine and left the vehicle," the chief fire officer informed.

Rahangdale said that after checking the CCTV footage of the parking area, it was pretty clear that the statement made by the owner of the car was true. Thus, by the statement of car owner and observations of first arrival officer the supposed cause of fire is "Defective Electric Circuit."