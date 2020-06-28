Fire breaks out in chemical factory in UP's Ghaziabad; over 10 fire trucks on site

On Sunday afternoon, a fire broke out in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad. Reportedly, there are no casualties.
As per an ANI update, the fire had been at a chemical factory in Kavi Nagar and has now been doused.
Many had taken to social media platforms, sharing videos and images of the fire, and some reports suggested that the factory in question had been in the nearby Pandav Nagar area.
As per an NDTV report, more than 10 fire trucks had been rushed to the spot. Reportedly, they had been called around 1:50 pm.
Further details awaited.