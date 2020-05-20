Watch: Twitterati in splits after Chhattisgarh man allegedly sets car on fire with sanitizer

One user wrote, "'Denatured' alcohol means it just loses its ability to get one high, not the ability to burn."

Another commented, "Science reporting in India is endlessly explaining homeopathy doesnt work/same for cow-dung & urine. Earth is not flat. Meanwhile my colleagues in the 1st world are writing about genome sequencing/vaccine trials etc while we are at... hand sanitizers have alcohol. Alcohol burns."

For those unversed, sanitizer contains alcohol, which is flammable.

Chhattisgarh on Tuesday reported five more Covid-19 cases, taking the tally of active cases in the state to 41. Four of the new cases were reported from Rajnandgaon, while Korba reported one case.

The State Control and Command Centre for Covid-19 said in a statement that the process was on to admit the patients to the Medical College Hospital in Rajnandgaon and the Bilaspur Covid Hospital.

Chhattisgarh in recent days has been witnessing a sudden spike in the number of positive cases. As many as 25 persons tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday, followed by three more on Monday.

Most of the patients are migrant workers who have returned to Chhattisgarh from other states, or those who came in close contact with them.

With 5,611 new novel coronavirus cases and 140 new fatalities in the last 24 hours, the total tally of such infections in India stood at 1,06,750 on Wednesday, the Health Ministry data revealed.

The total includes 61,149 active cases, 3,303 fatalities, and 42,298 patients cured of the disease, the Ministry said.