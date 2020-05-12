Singham Fail: MP cop slapped with Rs 5,000 fine for copying Ajay Devgn’s car stunt amid lockdown

Meanwhile, MP Police is working day and night to maintain law and order amid the coronavirus lockdown.

The corona count in the state doubled from 1846 on April 25 to 3,785 on Monday. In 24 hours till Monday evening 171 new coronavirus cases were reported from all over the state. That is a new high.

Indore continued to be the worst-hit with 77. The state reported six deaths in a day. The fatalities since the outbreak in March have risen to 221, health officials said.

Three deaths were reported from Bhopal, two from Jabalpur and one from Indore on Monday. Mandla and Seoni reported their first cases. The virus has thus spread to 41 of the 52 districts.

Of the total number of deaths due to the pandemic, Indore accounts for the highest with 90. It has 1,935 confirmed cases -- almost 50 per cent of the state's tally.

Bhopal also reported 31 new patients, followed by Neemuch 15, Jabalpur,10 in , Khargone 8, Burhanpur 5, Khandwa 3, Dewas 5, four each in Gwalior and Sagar, two in Bhind, one each in Satna, Rewa, Ashok Nagar, Jhabua and Sehore.

Bhopal now has 774 cases, Ujjain 237, Jabalpur 133, Khargone 89, Dhar 79, Raisen 64, Khandwa 59, Burhanpur 60,A Mandsaur 51, Dewas 48, Hoshangabad 37, Neemuch 27, Barwani 26, Ratlam 23, Morena 22, Gwalior 26, Vidisha and Agar Malwa 13 each.

Apart from Indore (90) and Bhopal (33), 45 COVID-19 patients have died in Ujjain, eight in Khargone, seven each in Khandwa, Dewas and Jabalpur, five inA Burhanpur, four in Mandsaur, three each in Hoshangabad and Raisen, two in Dhar and one each in Shajapur, Agar Malwa, Chhindwara, Satna, Ashok Nagar, Sehore and Sagar.

The condition of 1,574 patients is stable, while that of 243 was serious and 1,747 people have recovered from the infection so far.

With inputs from IANS