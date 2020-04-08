'Real Singhams': Mumbai Police Twitter handle once again wins hearts with epic reply to Ajay Devgn

Amid the 21-days lockdown in the country due to the novel coronavirus outbreak, people are forced to stay home as a measure of combating the spread of COVID-19. Meanwhile, the police officers are still doing their duty diligently amidst the lockdown.

The Mumbai Police on Wednesday had shared an emotional video in which the police officers were asked what would they do if they were to be at home during the lockdown. Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn also replied to the video and wrote, "#TakingOnCorona @MumbaiPolice"

Netizens reacted to Mumbai Police's reply and called them the 'real Singhams'. A user commented, "Mumbai police is the best.. on ground and on Twitter too"

"You guys are too good man. I love your handle.. Hahaha," wrote another user.

Check out the Twitter reactions here: