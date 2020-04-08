'Real Singhams': Mumbai Police Twitter handle once again wins hearts with epic reply to Ajay Devgn

Mumbai Police's Twitter handle often wins hearts over the internet with their funny and witty tweets. Their epic reply to Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn is making the internet smile amid the coronavirus crisis.
Replying to Ajay's tweet, Mumbai police used the name of the actor's popular movies as puns and wrote, "Dear ‘Singham’, Just doing what ‘Khakee’ is supposed to do to ensure that things return to how they were - ‘Once upon a time in Mumbai’!"
Amid the 21-days lockdown in the country due to the novel coronavirus outbreak, people are forced to stay home as a measure of combating the spread of COVID-19. Meanwhile, the police officers are still doing their duty diligently amidst the lockdown.
The Mumbai Police on Wednesday had shared an emotional video in which the police officers were asked what would they do if they were to be at home during the lockdown. Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn also replied to the video and wrote, "#TakingOnCorona @MumbaiPolice"
Netizens reacted to Mumbai Police's reply and called them the 'real Singhams'. A user commented, "Mumbai police is the best.. on ground and on Twitter too"
"You guys are too good man. I love your handle.. Hahaha," wrote another user.
Check out the Twitter reactions here:
