Mumbai: Fire at Usha Kiran building on Carmichael Road

Meanwhile, three separate incidents of fire were reported in the city on Thursday. No casualties were reported in any of them.

The first blaze was reported at a plastic factory at Nanddham Industrial Estate in Marol in the early hours. The blaze was confined to the ground floor of the godown. Five fire engines were rushed to the spot and the blaze was brought under control at 04:10 am.

The second fire broke out at Jolly Maker Chambers- 2 at Jamanalal Bajaj Marg in Nariman Point. The fire was confined to the electric wiring, electric installation, office furniture, computers, UPS battery, office records, important documents and false ceiling in an area of about 4000 sq ft of Bank of Bahrain and Kuwait, located on the ground floor of the high-rise.Both these blazes were put out by Thursday evening, Rahangdale confirmed.

The Raghuvanshi Mills fire was the third incident to be reported, and occurred at around 9:28 am. Eight fire engines and six jumbo tankers were pressed into service. The intensity of the fire had escalated to Level- 4 (the highest level) by afternoon. Fire brigade personnel managed to control the blaze after almost nine hours of fire-fighting, and at around 5.47 pm, the firefighters started cooling operations.