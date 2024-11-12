'Even Rahul Gandhi's Father's Father Can't Change Constitution': Ramdas Athawale At Navi Mumbai Rally; Video

Ramdas Athawale | ANI

Navi Mumbai: Union Minister Ramdas Athawale criticised Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Monday for alleging that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would change India’s Constitution if it remained in power. Speaking at a rally in Navi Mumbai's Kamothe, in support of BJP MLA Prashant Thakur, Athawale dismissed Gandhi’s claims as baseless, stating that no one could alter the Constitution drafted by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar.

"No one’s bapacha baap (father’s father) can change the Constitution," he said, adding that even if Rahul Gandhi’s "bapacha bapacha baap" tried, it would be impossible. Athawale also attributed Gandhi’s electoral defeats to what he described as his misleading campaign narratives.

Athawale, president of the Republican Party of India (Athawale), reaffirmed his strong support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance as Maharashtra approaches its assembly elections. Defending Modi’s commitment to the Constitution, he pointed out that the Prime Minister consistently shows respect for Dr Ambedkar and the principles of the Constitution in his public speeches.

"How can someone like Narendra Modi, who takes an oath by bowing before the Constitution, be accused of wanting to change it?" Athawale argued, adding that Modi’s leadership has provided representation to an OBC (Other Backward Class) at the highest level.

Athawale extended his assurance to the Muslim community, urging them not to be swayed by fear tactics or divisive narratives. He pledged his support, promising to stand by them if there were ever any attempt to marginalize them.

Athawale Credits Modi & BJP For His Party's Successes

Reflecting on his political journey, Athawale credited Modi and the BJP for his party's growth and recent election successes. He shared that prior to aligning with the BJP, he had contested from Shirdi at the suggestion of Nationalist Congress Party founder Sharad Pawar in 2009 but was unsuccessful. However, after joining Modi's cabinet, Athawale noted his party has achieved a greater national presence, even gaining MLAs in Nagaland and recognition as a national party.

In the rally, Athawale urged voters to re-elect Prashant Thakur and continue supporting the BJP alliance, stressing that his community knows who to trust in the upcoming elections.